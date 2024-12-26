Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Even banks think they live in a world of too much stress
Dec 26, 2024

Even banks think they live in a world of too much stress

Alex Wong/Getty Images
The banking industry is suing over the way the Federal Reserve conducts its annual stress tests. We'll hear more.

Banks sue over the Fed's stress tests

by Nova Safo

Bank stress tests ensure they have enough cash on hand to pay out depositors in case of financial trouble. But the industry has long complained that the Federal Reserve is forcing them to set aside too much in reserves.

Yelp turns 20

by Meghan McCarty Carino

As we close out the year and look ahead at 2025, we wanted to mark an anniversary of sorts: 20 years ago, the online review site Yelp was launched — the name reportedly a mashup of “help” and “Yellow Pages.” We’ll hear a dispatch from today’s episode of “Marketplace Tech.”

What the passion of soccer fans reveals about economic decision making

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Dec 26, 2024
English Premier League fans bet on their favorite teams even against the odds, highlighting the role of emotion rather than rationality.
Arsenal fans at an English Premier League match in January. Love for a team may not lead to the best betting outcomes.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
