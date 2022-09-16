Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 You can now donate your vehicle to Marketplace as a tax-deductible donation Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Eurozone inflation hits another record high
Sep 16, 2022

Eurozone inflation hits another record high

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Consumer prices rose 9.1% last month from a year ago according to the E.U. statistics agency. To help consumers deal with the rising cost of living, Spain is now offering free rail travel for commuters. A strike by French air traffic controllers is causing hundreds of European flight cancellations. The British pound has plunged to a fresh 37 year low against the U.S. dollar.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:48 AM PDT
8:31
2:40 AM PDT
5:45
2:44 AM PDT
1:50
6:13 PM PDT
19:26
4:41 PM PDT
27:44
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
How many people are really facing poverty in the U.S.?
How many people are really facing poverty in the U.S.?
The IRS aims to improve customer service by hiring 5,000 additional workers
The IRS aims to improve customer service by hiring 5,000 additional workers
With "the merge," ethereum tries to set a greener example for crypto
With "the merge," ethereum tries to set a greener example for crypto
Republican governors take a page from history
Make Me Smart
Republican governors take a page from history