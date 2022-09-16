Eurozone inflation hits another record high
From the BBC World Service: Consumer prices rose 9.1% last month from a year ago according to the E.U. statistics agency. To help consumers deal with the rising cost of living, Spain is now offering free rail travel for commuters. A strike by French air traffic controllers is causing hundreds of European flight cancellations. The British pound has plunged to a fresh 37 year low against the U.S. dollar.
