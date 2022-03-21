Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Europe’s leaders are discussing a ban on Russian oil, but how far can that go?
Mar 21, 2022

Europe’s leaders are discussing a ban on Russian oil, but how far can that go?

In advance of President Biden's trip to Europe, foreign ministers are meeting today to begin discussion of something many would rather avoid - an embargo of Russian oil. It's a tricky proposition, as Europe is much more reliant on Russian oil than the United States. The BBC reports on a Boeing plane crash in China as well as the Russian stock exchange reopening. We look into how the removal of medical collection debt from credit reports could affect consumers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

