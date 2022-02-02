Europe’s controversial new criteria for classifying “green” power
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The European Union will allow gas and nuclear power to qualify for classification as climate-friendly investment projects. But it's a move that's been met with controversy and protests in Brussels. Plus, what's behind Sony's unexpected soaring profits? And, the cost of South Africa's crumbling rail infrastructure.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director