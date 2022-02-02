Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Europe’s controversial new criteria for classifying “green” power
Feb 2, 2022

Europe’s controversial new criteria for classifying “green” power

From the BBC World Service: The European Union will allow gas and nuclear power to qualify for classification as climate-friendly investment projects. But it's a move that's been met with controversy and protests in Brussels. Plus, what's behind Sony's unexpected soaring profits? And, the cost of South Africa's crumbling rail infrastructure.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

