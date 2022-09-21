Europe’s competition chief says “energy crisis is accelerating the green transition”
From the BBC World Service: Margrethe Vestager, one of the European Commissioner's executive vice presidents and its competition commissioner says funding alternative technologies is a crucial element in the transition away from Russian energy supplies. Plus, Germany reaches a deal to nationalize one of its gas giants. Uniper has been struggling after Russia significantly curtailed gas supplies to Europe in response to western sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
