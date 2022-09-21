Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Europe’s competition chief says “energy crisis is accelerating the green transition”
Sep 21, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Margrethe Vestager, one of the European Commissioner's executive vice presidents and its competition commissioner says funding alternative technologies is a crucial element in the transition away from Russian energy supplies. Plus, Germany reaches a deal to nationalize one of its gas giants. Uniper has been struggling after Russia significantly curtailed gas supplies to Europe in response to western sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

