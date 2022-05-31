European Union agrees to partial ban on Russian oil
From the BBC World Service: EU leaders say they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine, we'll explain what the bloc has announced. Also, a historic trade deal between the UAE and Israel.
