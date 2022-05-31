Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

European Union agrees to partial ban on Russian oil
May 31, 2022

European Union agrees to partial ban on Russian oil

From the BBC World Service: EU leaders say they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine, we'll explain what the bloc has announced. Also, a historic trade deal between the UAE and Israel.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

