Apr 19, 2021
European soccer giants blasted for plan to create new Super League
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Twelve of Europe's biggest soccer clubs unveiled plans to form a breakaway league they've dubbed the European Super League. It's aimed at bolstering pandemic-ravaged finances, but it's been met with fierce opposition. Plus, a new travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand removes mandatory quarantine measures.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director