European soccer giants blasted for plan to create new Super League
Apr 19, 2021

European soccer giants blasted for plan to create new Super League

From the BBC World Service: Twelve of Europe's biggest soccer clubs unveiled plans to form a breakaway league they've dubbed the European Super League. It's aimed at bolstering pandemic-ravaged finances, but it's been met with fierce opposition. Plus, a new travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand removes mandatory quarantine measures.

