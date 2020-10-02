Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

How European markets are reacting to Trump’s positive coronavirus test
Oct 2, 2020

European markets open lower on news that President Trump has coronavirus. The U.S. ramps up its coin-minting operation. The Tokyo Stock Exchange reopens after technical glitch.

COVID-19

COVID-19 sparked a U.S. coin shortage, but a U.K. surplus

by Victoria Craig
Oct 2, 2020
Technology has made the transition to digital payments quicker in the U.K.
"It's absolutely certain that coronavirus will accelerate the shift to digital," says Natalie Ceeney, chair of Innovate Finance. But the virus has also shown a spotlight on vulnerability and people who are getting excluded by the shift to digital.
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
