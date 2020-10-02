Oct 2, 2020
How European markets are reacting to Trump’s positive coronavirus test
European markets open lower on news that President Trump has coronavirus. The U.S. ramps up its coin-minting operation. The Tokyo Stock Exchange reopens after technical glitch.
COVID-19 sparked a U.S. coin shortage, but a U.K. surplus
Technology has made the transition to digital payments quicker in the U.K.
