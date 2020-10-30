Oct 30, 2020
European economic growth rebounds, but …
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A second wave of COVID-19 threatens the rebound seen in France, Germany and Italy between July and September. How basmati rice is a source of tensions between Pakistan and India. Plus, the business of election betting.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Are political betting odds for the 2020 election more accurate than the polls?
There are record numbers of bets being placed around the world on who will win the White House.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director