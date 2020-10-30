Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyBusiness of VotingFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
European economic growth rebounds, but …
Oct 30, 2020

European economic growth rebounds, but …

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A second wave of COVID-19 threatens the rebound seen in France, Germany and Italy between July and September. How basmati rice is a source of tensions between Pakistan and India. Plus, the business of election betting.

Segments From this episode

Business of Voting

Are political betting odds for the 2020 election more accurate than the polls?

by Victoria Craig
Oct 30, 2020
There are record numbers of bets being placed around the world on who will win the White House.
One bookmaker estimates bets placed in 2020 are more than double what was spent in 2016.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Despite business doing well during the pandemic, this manufacturer is nervous about the future
Despite business doing well during the pandemic, this manufacturer is nervous about the future
How the pandemic has changed 3 workers' lives
COVID-19
How the pandemic has changed 3 workers' lives
GDP jumped 33%, but how about that output gap?
GDP jumped 33%, but how about that output gap?
Businesses encourage the U.S. to trust the election process
Elections 2020
Businesses encourage the U.S. to trust the election process