How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
European Council chief meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Dec 1, 2022

European Council chief meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
International market. EU diplomacy
From the BBC World Service: An official visit by Charles Michel to Beijing comes amid persisting economic tensions between the two sides. Kenya's president William Ruto has unveiled a new program to offer cheaper loans to entrepreneurs. It's called the Hustler Fund – so named because on the campaign trail, Ruto said represented what he called the "hustler nation" of millions of young Kenyans struggling to make ends meet. UNESCO has added the French baguette to its "intangible cultural heritage" list.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 AM PST
7:57
2:38 AM PST
11:48
2:58 AM PST
1:50
5:17 PM PST
17:42
4:09 PM PST
26:59
Nov 24, 2022
18:19
Nov 30, 2022
30:10
Home prices are falling. That's good news for the Fed's fight against inflation.
Home prices are falling. That's good news for the Fed's fight against inflation.
Elon Musk joins a long line of Apple App Store critics
Elon Musk joins a long line of Apple App Store critics
12,000 striking academic workers reach tentative agreement with University of California
12,000 striking academic workers reach tentative agreement with University of California
When solo homeownership is not in the budget, some friends "double up"
Adventures in Housing
When solo homeownership is not in the budget, some friends "double up"