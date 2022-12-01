European Council chief meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

From the BBC World Service: An official visit by Charles Michel to Beijing comes amid persisting economic tensions between the two sides. Kenya's president William Ruto has unveiled a new program to offer cheaper loans to entrepreneurs. It's called the Hustler Fund – so named because on the campaign trail, Ruto said represented what he called the "hustler nation" of millions of young Kenyans struggling to make ends meet. UNESCO has added the French baguette to its "intangible cultural heritage" list.