Feb 10, 2021
European Commission chief admits underestimating difficulty of covid-19 vaccine efforts
European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, admiotted to being late in ordering coronavirus vaccines, too optimistic about mass production and too confident about supply security. Plus, could vaccine passports really make pandemic travel possible? And, video conferencing has made us pay more attention to what's in our backgrounds, it's also boosted the book business.
