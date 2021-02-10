I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

European Commission chief admits underestimating difficulty of covid-19 vaccine efforts
Feb 10, 2021

European Commission chief admits underestimating difficulty of covid-19 vaccine efforts

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, admiotted to being late in ordering coronavirus vaccines, too optimistic about mass production and too confident about supply security. Plus, could vaccine passports really make pandemic travel possible? And, video conferencing has made us pay more attention to what's in our backgrounds, it's also boosted the book business.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
