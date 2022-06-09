European Central Bank meets amid soaring inflation

From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank is holding a meeting in Amsterdam on Thursday, but is not expected to raise interest rates despite soaring inflation across the Eurozone. Plus, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization releases its first report into global food security since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, warning that the world's poorest countries are now paying more money for less food. And, we look at the controversy surrounding the most lucrative golf tournament in world history, as the Saudi-backed extravaganza begins just outside London.