European Central Bank meets amid soaring inflation
Jun 9, 2022

European Central Bank meets amid soaring inflation

From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank is holding a meeting in Amsterdam on Thursday, but is not expected to raise interest rates despite soaring inflation across the Eurozone. Plus, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization releases its first report into global food security since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, warning that the world's poorest countries are now paying more money for less food. And, we look at the controversy surrounding the most lucrative golf tournament in world history, as the Saudi-backed extravaganza begins just outside London.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

