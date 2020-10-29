Oct 29, 2020
What more can the European Central Bank do?
Pressure is mounting on ECB President Christine Lagarde for additional economic support. The on-again, off-again LVMH-Tiffany merger is … on again. What's in China's long-term economic strategy?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director