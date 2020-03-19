Mar 19, 2020
European Central Bank pledges “no limits” to bolster economies
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The European Central Bank will buy government and company debt across the eurozone, including that of Greece and Italy. The British pound is at a 30-year low against the U.S. dollar. A bar turns to at-home wine tasting.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow