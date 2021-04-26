The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Back to Business: The Future of America's Small Businesses More
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The doors to Europe might be opening
Apr 26, 2021

The doors to Europe might be opening

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Americans who've been fully vaccinated against COVID may soon be allowed to travel to the EU. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times this should be possible since the vaccines approved in the U.S. are also approved in Europe. Plus, the FDA will reevaluate cancer drugs with expedited approval for some conditions. And, how the February deep freeze in Texas hit plants and tree growers.

Segments From this episode

Americans who are fully vaccinated may soon be able to travel to the EU, The New York Times reports

The BBC's Nick Beake reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

FDA holds rare session to reevaluate cancer drugs with accelerated approval

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Texas tree growers will feel February freeze effects for years

by Andy Uhler
Apr 26, 2021
And right now everyone including homeowners, city parks, schools and businesses in Texas needs plants and trees.
Palm trees with fronds turning brown stand on Simmons Oak Farms just outside of Harlingen, Texas.
Andy Uhler/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Jeeper Creeper Sinkane

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Lumber isn't the only thing that's getting more expensive for contractors
Lumber isn't the only thing that's getting more expensive for contractors
Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?
COVID-19
Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?
Biden: U.S. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%
Biden: U.S. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%
For automakers, California emissions standards play a key regulatory role
For automakers, California emissions standards play a key regulatory role