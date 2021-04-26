Apr 26, 2021
The doors to Europe might be opening
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Americans who've been fully vaccinated against COVID may soon be allowed to travel to the EU. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times this should be possible since the vaccines approved in the U.S. are also approved in Europe. Plus, the FDA will reevaluate cancer drugs with expedited approval for some conditions. And, how the February deep freeze in Texas hit plants and tree growers.
Segments From this episode
Americans who are fully vaccinated may soon be able to travel to the EU, The New York Times reports
The BBC's Nick Beake reports.
FDA holds rare session to reevaluate cancer drugs with accelerated approval
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Texas tree growers will feel February freeze effects for years
And right now everyone including homeowners, city parks, schools and businesses in Texas needs plants and trees.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director