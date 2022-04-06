Europe under increasing pressure to cut off Russian energy sources

From the BBC World Service: As European Union leaders discuss a fifth round of sanctions against Russia, they're under mounting pressure to take a hard look at their oil and gas imports. Plus: It's not just governments taking action, companies have shut down their operations across Russia. Now French luxury brand Chanel is clamping down on who buys its goods. And, with the cost of living crisis continuing to worsen as a result of the war in Ukraine, new data show reliance on food banks in the U.K. is at an all-time high.