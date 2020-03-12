Mar 12, 2020
Europe responds to Trump’s travel restrictions
President Trump has announced sweeping travel restrictions on 26 European countries. All eyes on the European Central Bank as markets await stimulus measures. The NBA halts all games after a Utah Jazz player tests positive for the virus.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.