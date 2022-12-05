Europe tries to add more pressure to the Russian economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Restrictions designed to limit Russian oil exports take effect today, but there are questions as to how much actual effect they will have. Also, we look at what the wage rise reflected in Friday's jobs report tells us. Chris Farrell talks to us about what separates Medicare and Medicare Advantage.
Segments From this episode
What’s the difference between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage?
There’s been a push for original Medicare recipients to switch to Medicare Advantage, but the plans have seen controversy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer