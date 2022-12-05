How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Europe tries to add more pressure to the Russian economy
Dec 5, 2022

Europe tries to add more pressure to the Russian economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Restrictions designed to limit Russian oil exports take effect today, but there are questions as to how much actual effect they will have. Also, we look at what the wage rise reflected in Friday's jobs report tells us. Chris Farrell talks to us about what separates Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

Segments From this episode

What’s the difference between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage?  

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Dec 5, 2022
There’s been a push for original Medicare recipients to switch to Medicare Advantage, but the plans have seen controversy.
Medicare Advantage plans have seen a number of scandals, Marketplace's senior economics contributor explains why.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:03 AM PST
8:01
3:25 AM PST
8:17
7:31 AM PST
1:50
Dec 2, 2022
28:58
Dec 2, 2022
26:48
Dec 1, 2022
39:21
Nov 30, 2022
30:10
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels
Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels
Russia tries to pull the plug on Ukraine’s electricity
Russia tries to pull the plug on Ukraine’s electricity
The job market's still tight, and wages are still rising
The job market's still tight, and wages are still rising