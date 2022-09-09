Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Europe readies for a winter with less Russian energy
Sep 9, 2022

Europe readies for a winter with less Russian energy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Russia has cut down its gas exports to Europe, leaving officials to figure out a solution as winter crawls closer. We get a less than promising update on the U.S. grain crop. Christopher Low of FHN Financial discusses why American consumers are borrowing more.

Segments From this episode

Early signs indicate weaker than expected U.S. corn crop

by Justin Ho
Sep 9, 2022
Smaller U.S. grain yields could put pressure on an already-strained global food market.
A below-average corn crop could have global implications.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PDT
7:43
2:43 AM PDT
7:22
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
5:18 PM PDT
11:40
4:15 PM PDT
27:10
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation brings pain to marginalized communities, economist says
Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation brings pain to marginalized communities, economist says
New York City's hangry rat problem has big stakes
New York City's hangry rat problem has big stakes
How a stronger dollar weakens economies abroad
How a stronger dollar weakens economies abroad
Queen Elizabeth II dies amid uncertain times in the UK
Queen Elizabeth II dies amid uncertain times in the UK