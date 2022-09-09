Europe readies for a winter with less Russian energy
Russia has cut down its gas exports to Europe, leaving officials to figure out a solution as winter crawls closer. We get a less than promising update on the U.S. grain crop. Christopher Low of FHN Financial discusses why American consumers are borrowing more.
Early signs indicate weaker than expected U.S. corn crop
Smaller U.S. grain yields could put pressure on an already-strained global food market.
