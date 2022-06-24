Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Europe “must try harder” on natural gas, says German chancellor
Jun 24, 2022

Europe "must try harder" on natural gas, says German chancellor

From the BBC World Service: EU leaders gather for a summit in Brussels, as concerns grow over the bloc's reserves of natural gas. Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its new all-electric cars because there's a risk the wheels might fall off. And one hospital in South Africa is a hotbed of innovation, where surgical robots and AI diagnosis helps improve outcomes and lower costs.

