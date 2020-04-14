COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Are Europe’s lockdowns over?
Apr 14, 2020

Are Europe’s lockdowns over?

Italy, Spain and Austria start to go back to work while France extends its lockdown until 11 May. India is forecast to see no economic growth this year, as it extends its lockdown. India's call center sector faces job losses.

