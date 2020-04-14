As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 14, 2020
Are Europe’s lockdowns over?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Italy, Spain and Austria start to go back to work while France extends its lockdown until 11 May. India is forecast to see no economic growth this year, as it extends its lockdown. India's call center sector faces job losses.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.