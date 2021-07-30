Europe exits recession and begins trek to economic recovery
From the BBC World Service: Eurozone economies are starting to see a partial recovery from the pandemic as national lockdowns ease and households spend more money. Britain's biggest dairy producer is unable to deliver to hundreds of supermarkets and shops as a shortage of truck drivers hits a "crisis' point." And Brazil's indigenous communities are fighting back against palm oil plantations on their doorstep.
