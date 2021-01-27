I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A standoff in Europe over vaccine distribution intensifies
Jan 27, 2021

A standoff in Europe over vaccine distribution intensifies

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
AstraZeneca has rejected EU claims that it was sending vaccines intended for the bloc to other countries. Plus, U.K. college students stage a rent strike over housing they don't need during pandemic restrictions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic
COVID-19
The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic
The share of the workforce represented by unions increased last year
The share of the workforce represented by unions increased last year
Tell us how you shop
How We Shop
Tell us how you shop
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.