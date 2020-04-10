As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 10, 2020
Europe’s huge COVID-19 safety net
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Eurozone finance ministers agree on protections worth $590 billion for businesses and workers. Russia tells OPEC it will cut oil production. Wholesale food businesses rush to sell directly to consumers.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Wholesale food businesses ship directly to consumers to meet demand
With some supermarket shelves empty, food providers turn to door-to-door delivery.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.