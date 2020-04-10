COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Europe’s huge COVID-19 safety net
Apr 10, 2020

Eurozone finance ministers agree on protections worth $590 billion for businesses and workers. Russia tells OPEC it will cut oil production. Wholesale food businesses rush to sell directly to consumers.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Wholesale food businesses ship directly to consumers to meet demand

by Victoria Craig
Apr 10, 2020
With some supermarket shelves empty, food providers turn to door-to-door delivery.
Empty shelves where packets of flour would normally be stocked are pictured below half-empty egg and sugar stocks in a north London supermarket.
Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
