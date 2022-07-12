Euro plunges to near-parity with U.S. dollar
From the BBC World Service: For the first time since 2002, the Euro and the dollar are flirting with parity. Russia has taken the Nord Stream 1 pipeline offline for routine maintenance, and today Norway is reducing the supply of natural gas sends to Europe because of an incident at one of its gas fields. The gas fields of the Netherlands are another option for Europe – though not one without problems.
