COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Can eurozone finance ministers agree?
Apr 7, 2020

Can eurozone finance ministers agree?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The 19 countries using the euro currency meet to discuss financial aid. After news the British Prime Minister is in intensive care, the pound sterling is now stable. Dog obedience classes go online amid social distancing.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest

Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE