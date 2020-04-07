As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 7, 2020
Can eurozone finance ministers agree?
The 19 countries using the euro currency meet to discuss financial aid. After news the British Prime Minister is in intensive care, the pound sterling is now stable. Dog obedience classes go online amid social distancing.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
