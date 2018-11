EU, UK agree divorce terms…now what?

November 26, 2018

From the BBC World Service… The U.K. and E.U. have reached agreement on Britain’s exit from the bloc. What happens next? We travel to Germany to chat to one of the country’s "Wise Men" about the implications of Brexit on one of the E.U.’s most central economies. Then, an extremely rare, 1,000-year-old Chinese scroll is to be auctioned off in Hong Kong today, and there’s speculation it could set a new record for Asian artwork.