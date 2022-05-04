Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

EU proposes banning Russian oil
May 4, 2022

From the BBC World Service: The European Union is proposing to halt the import of Russian crude oil and refined fuels. And the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly raised interest rates by 0.4 percentage points.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

