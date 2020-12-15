How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

We have you covered — get your Marketplace face mask today! GIVE NOW
Tech giants to face new rules in the EU
Dec 15, 2020

Tech giants to face new rules in the EU

The EU is set to unveil new rules it says will "overhaul" the digital market, including how tech giants operate. Also, why Adidas is looking to sell its Reebok brand. And, a London brewpub on fighting to survive the latest round of coronavirus restrictions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Protect your assets!

