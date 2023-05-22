EU levies biggest-ever data privacy fine against Meta

European regulators announced today that Meta, Facebook's parent company, would have to pay a $1.3 billion fine for violating EU rules around internet users' data privacy. We delve into what went into the decision, as well as what it means for the company going forward. Plus, we check in with Julia Coronado, president of the National Association of Business Economics, about what the group's latest survey of economists says about the likelihood of a recession on the horizon. And, there's a move toward "green steel" that's seeking to de-carbonize the heavily-polluting steelmaking industry.