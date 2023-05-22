Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Marketplace needs YOU! Donate now to help us reach our $350,000 goal to stay on track for the fiscal year! Give today
EU levies biggest-ever data privacy fine against Meta
May 22, 2023

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
European regulators announced today that Meta, Facebook's parent company, would have to pay a $1.3 billion fine for violating EU rules around internet users' data privacy. We delve into what went into the decision, as well as what it means for the company going forward. Plus, we check in with Julia Coronado, president of the National Association of Business Economics, about what the group's latest survey of economists says about the likelihood of a recession on the horizon. And, there's a move toward "green steel" that's seeking to de-carbonize the heavily-polluting steelmaking industry. 

Segments From this episode

Regulators fine Meta $1.3 billion for improper handling of European user data

by Nova Safo and Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Marketplace’s Nova Safo breaks down what went into the decision to issue Facebook’s parent company a record fine for violating EU privacy laws.

Survey of economists shows mixed opinions on recession likelihood

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

We check in with Julia Coronado, president of the National Association for Business Economics, about the group’s recent survey of economists.

The steel sector is carbon-intensive. "Green steel" could be a game changer.

by Ali Budner
May 22, 2023
If you use renewable energy to make hydrogen and use the hydrogen to manufacture steel, the process would be friendlier to the environment.
Green hydrogen could be a way to wean raw steel production off coal, said Aaron Bergman of Resources for the Future. One barrier, though, is the limited supply of the substance.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

