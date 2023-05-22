EU levies biggest-ever data privacy fine against Meta
European regulators announced today that Meta, Facebook's parent company, would have to pay a $1.3 billion fine for violating EU rules around internet users' data privacy. We delve into what went into the decision, as well as what it means for the company going forward. Plus, we check in with Julia Coronado, president of the National Association of Business Economics, about what the group's latest survey of economists says about the likelihood of a recession on the horizon. And, there's a move toward "green steel" that's seeking to de-carbonize the heavily-polluting steelmaking industry.
Segments From this episode
Regulators fine Meta $1.3 billion for improper handling of European user data
Marketplace’s Nova Safo breaks down what went into the decision to issue Facebook’s parent company a record fine for violating EU privacy laws.
Survey of economists shows mixed opinions on recession likelihood
We check in with Julia Coronado, president of the National Association for Business Economics, about the group’s recent survey of economists.
The steel sector is carbon-intensive. "Green steel" could be a game changer.
If you use renewable energy to make hydrogen and use the hydrogen to manufacture steel, the process would be friendlier to the environment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC