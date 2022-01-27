EU accuses China of “illegal” trade blocks on Lithuania
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The EU has accused China of "illegal" trade practices. The row was sparked when Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy, angering Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory. Also, an Australia energy giant is the latest to quit Myanmar, and the troubling rise of food inflation in Asia.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director