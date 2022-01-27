Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

EU accuses China of “illegal” trade blocks on Lithuania
Jan 27, 2022

EU accuses China of "illegal" trade blocks on Lithuania

The EU has accused China of "illegal" trade practices. The row was sparked when Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy, angering Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory. Also, an Australia energy giant is the latest to quit Myanmar, and the troubling rise of food inflation in Asia. 

