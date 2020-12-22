How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

More than 1,000 truck drivers are stuck in England, headed for Europe
Dec 22, 2020

More than 1,000 truck drivers are stuck in England, headed for Europe

Britain has enough fresh food supplies to last through Christmas, but distributors say not much longer than that without freight services from France. Plus, China's war on food waste.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
