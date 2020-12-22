Dec 22, 2020
More than 1,000 truck drivers are stuck in England, headed for Europe
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Britain has enough fresh food supplies to last through Christmas, but distributors say not much longer than that without freight services from France. Plus, China's war on food waste.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
You make it possible.
Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.