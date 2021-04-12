The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Fancy a beer? You can have a pint outside a pub in England now.
Apr 12, 2021

Fancy a beer? You can have a pint outside a pub in England now.

From the BBC World Service: Restaurants can also serve diners outdoors, and nonessential stores can reopen, as England starts to relax COVID restrictions. Plus, Alibaba shares jump in spite of a record fine from China's anti-monopoly regulator. And, protesters occupy theaters across France calling for more government support for artists during the pandemic.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Education may help close the racial wealth gap, but it isn't a panacea
Infrastructure plan has positives and negatives for GDP
