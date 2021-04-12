Apr 12, 2021
Fancy a beer? You can have a pint outside a pub in England now.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Restaurants can also serve diners outdoors, and nonessential stores can reopen, as England starts to relax COVID restrictions. Plus, Alibaba shares jump in spite of a record fine from China's anti-monopoly regulator. And, protesters occupy theaters across France calling for more government support for artists during the pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director