The end of an era in Japan

April 30, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Economic growth in Europe strengthened at the start of 2019, with both the eurozone and wider European Union expanding at a faster pace than expected. Also, a cross-party group of British politicians are backing a "Green New Deal" for the U.K. They say dramatic change is needed, but is the plan realistic? Finally, Japan's Emperor Akihito has abdicated, marking the end of an imperial era for Japan. We take a look at what it means, and what Japan's workaholics make of their unprecedented "golden," two-week vacation. Today's show is sponsored by Acquia and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.