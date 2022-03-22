Empty shelves abound in Moscow stores as Kremlin insists “enough for everyone”

From the BBC World Service: Global sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have already made drastic changes to everyday life in the country. Multiple stores in Moscow have no sugar and are reporting shortages of other basics, like buckwheat. Plus, we examine the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy to the impact on Chelsea, one of London's richest, most-followed soccer clubs. And, the vacation-goers from Ukraine and Russia who are stranded far from home in Thailand.