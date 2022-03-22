Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Empty shelves abound in Moscow stores as Kremlin insists “enough for everyone”
Mar 22, 2022

Empty shelves abound in Moscow stores as Kremlin insists “enough for everyone”

From the BBC World Service: Global sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have already made drastic changes to everyday life in the country. Multiple stores in Moscow have no sugar and are reporting shortages of other basics, like buckwheat. Plus, we examine the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy to the impact on Chelsea, one of London's richest, most-followed soccer clubs. And, the vacation-goers from Ukraine and Russia who are stranded far from home in Thailand.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

