Feb 11, 2020
Ready, willing and disabled
The economic fallout inside and outside of China continues as the coronavirus spreads. Fed chair Jerome Powell will have a lot to talk about when he goes before Congress Wednesday. Employment remains elusive for many people with disabilities.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow