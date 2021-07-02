Employers say they can’t fill jobs, but wages are still pretty stagnant
Even though employers say they can't find people available to work right now, there isn't evidence of a widespread labor shortage, according to one economist we spoke to. We'll explain. Plus, President Joe Biden's plan for a global minimum corporate tax is one step closer reality. And, a plan for changing college admissions that one professor argues would help even the playing field: a lottery system.
Segments From this episode
130 countries back plan for global minimum tax on companies
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Admission by lottery: A proposal to reimagine college acceptance
Harvard's Michael Sandel says a lottery conveys "what is true in any case: that luck matters as much as effort in admission."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director