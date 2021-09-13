Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Employers have a message for those seeking work: Help wanted. Also, free college.
Sep 13, 2021

Employers have a message for those seeking work: Help wanted. Also, free college.

Also today: Julia Coronado joins us for today's economic discussion. The BBC reports on the struggle of female gamers to boost their earning potential in the competitive gaming world of esports.

Segments From this episode

Employers' new strategy: Come for the work, stay for the college tuition

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 13, 2021
Big companies have started offering free tuition for workers on the front lines. Does it help with retention?
Companies like Target are offering free college to its workers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Women gamers finding it difficult to level up earnings in esports

by Joe Tidy
Sep 13, 2021
Among the top 300 moneymakers in esports, none of them are women.
Women gamers have made plenty of progress in gaming, except in esports, where anything approached equal pay is elusive.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

