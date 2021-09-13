Employers have a message for those seeking work: Help wanted. Also, free college.
Also today: Julia Coronado joins us for today's economic discussion. The BBC reports on the struggle of female gamers to boost their earning potential in the competitive gaming world of esports.
Segments From this episode
Employers' new strategy: Come for the work, stay for the college tuition
Big companies have started offering free tuition for workers on the front lines. Does it help with retention?
Women gamers finding it difficult to level up earnings in esports
Among the top 300 moneymakers in esports, none of them are women.
