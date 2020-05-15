May 15, 2020
Leaving employees to enforce social distancing
As states ease restrictions, businesses begin making plans for reopening. And some of those plans call for the employees to enforce social distancing. Have oil prices bottomed out, with more people moving around? Pawnshops are seeing more business.
Stories From this episode
For some, pawnshops are a lifeline, especially during an economic crisis
With tens of millions of people filing for unemployment since the outbreak of COVID-19, pawn shops have seen a modest uptick in business, becoming essential to some communities.
