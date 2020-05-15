COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Leaving employees to enforce social distancing
May 15, 2020

As states ease restrictions, businesses begin making plans for reopening. And some of those plans call for the employees to enforce social distancing. Have oil prices bottomed out, with more people moving around? Pawnshops are seeing more business.

COVID-19

For some, pawnshops are a lifeline, especially during an economic crisis

by Andy Uhler
May 15, 2020
With tens of millions of people filing for unemployment since the outbreak of COVID-19, pawn shops have seen a modest uptick in business, becoming essential to some communities.
A woman wearing mask walks past a pawn shop on May 7.
Jenny Evans/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

