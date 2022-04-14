Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX leader Elon Musk is offering to take the social media company private in a takeover bid valued at about $41 billion dollars. He's already Twitter's largest shareholder, having purchased 9% of the company's shares. We speak to senior economics contributor Chris Farrell about the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022, better known as Secure 2.0, which aims to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement.