Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter
Apr 14, 2022

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX leader Elon Musk is offering to take the social media company private in a takeover bid valued at about $41 billion dollars. He's already Twitter's largest shareholder, having purchased 9% of the company's shares. We speak to senior economics contributor Chris Farrell about the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022, better known as Secure 2.0, which aims to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement.

How would "Secure 2.0" change retirement savings plans?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Rose Conlon
Apr 14, 2022
The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, now in the Senate, aims to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement.
The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, now in the Senate, aims to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

