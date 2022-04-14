Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter
Tesla and SpaceX leader Elon Musk is offering to take the social media company private in a takeover bid valued at about $41 billion dollars. He's already Twitter's largest shareholder, having purchased 9% of the company's shares. We speak to senior economics contributor Chris Farrell about the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022, better known as Secure 2.0, which aims to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement.
Segments From this episode
How would "Secure 2.0" change retirement savings plans?
The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, now in the Senate, aims to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement.
