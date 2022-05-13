Elon Musk casts doubt on his acquisition of Twitter – through tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that his purchase of Twitter is "temporarily on hold" as he works to acquire more information on spam and fake accounts on the platform. The claim has been met with some skepticism. We have the second part of our chat with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal about his discussion with Fed chair Jerome Powell. The U.S. and its allies are talking about ways to stabilize oil prices. One idea comes from Italy's prime minister, who suggested banding together against oil producers. The gambling industry has recovered to the point where its putting up pre-pandemic numbers.