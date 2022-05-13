Elon Musk casts doubt on his acquisition of Twitter – through tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that his purchase of Twitter is "temporarily on hold" as he works to acquire more information on spam and fake accounts on the platform. The claim has been met with some skepticism. We have the second part of our chat with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal about his discussion with Fed chair Jerome Powell. The U.S. and its allies are talking about ways to stabilize oil prices. One idea comes from Italy's prime minister, who suggested banding together against oil producers. The gambling industry has recovered to the point where its putting up pre-pandemic numbers.
Segments From this episode
The gambling industry is seeing historic revenue numbers
Pent up demand and the expansion of online gambling and sports betting are giving the industry a boost.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer