Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud. What happens now?
Jan 4, 2022

Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud. What happens now?

Also today: A law against surprise medical bills that Congress passed more than a year ago finally went into effect on Jan. 1.

Segments From this episode

Ban on surprise medical bills goes into effect

by Samantha Fields
Jan 4, 2022
The No Surprises Act, which Congress passed more than a year ago, went into effect Jan. 1. It makes many surprise medical bills illegal.
Before Jan. 1, an emergency trip to an out-of-network hospital may have resulted in bills not covered by insurance; even in-network hospitals with out-of-network providers could result in surprise bills.
fizkes via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

