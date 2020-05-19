May 19, 2020
Electric vehicles show some COVID-19 resilience
Electric car sales will be down this year, but not as much as sales for combustion engine cars. Local meat producers are having a moment. Prince Charles calls for British people looking for work to help with the harvest.
Stories From this episode
Small, local meat producers see uptick in demand
Local producers are seeing an increase in online and over-the-counter sales.
