Electric vehicles show some COVID-19 resilience
May 19, 2020

Electric vehicles show some COVID-19 resilience

Electric car sales will be down this year, but not as much as sales for combustion engine cars. Local meat producers are having a moment. Prince Charles calls for British people looking for work to help with the harvest.

COVID-19

Small, local meat producers see uptick in demand

by Laura Palmisano
May 19, 2020
Local producers are seeing an increase in online and over-the-counter sales.
Some small- to mid-sized ranchers are seeing the demand for local meat spike.
Laura Palmisano
Music from the episode

Say So Doja Cat

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

