Aug 19, 2020
The money problems that come with running a smooth election
Why didn't Congress anticipate funding to support voting by mail after what happened in the primaries? Plus, more big-box retailers see sharp quarterly growth. And, what Kamala Harris can learn from women in leadership roles around the world.
Segments From this episode
What can Congress do about funding for the USPS and vote-by-mail efforts?
State and local budgets are hurting from the pandemic and could use the help.
Consumers out there are still spending. But there's still the question of more aid from the government.
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, breaks down the latest round of retail numbers.
What kind of change could Kamala Harris bring to U.S. politics as vice president?
As evidenced by female leaders around the world, Harris could bring changing perspectives and priorities to governing.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director