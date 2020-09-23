Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Can machines predict who will win the House and Senate?
Sep 23, 2020

Can machines predict who will win the House and Senate?

The Economist has two new forecasting models out Wednesday morning that will attempt to do just that. Plus, what's caused Tesla's stock to collapse. And, how Texas is trying to make it easier for some to avoid surprise medical bills.

Segments From this episode

Elections 2020

For campaigns, election forecasting can provide guidance on how to spend money

by Justin Ho
Sep 23, 2020
Models can be especially helpful to national parties looking at where to allocate funds.
Of course, all forecasting models have their limits, because the data just provides a snapshot in time.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Tesla promised a big announcement on batteries. Now its stock is tumbling.

by David Brancaccio , Kristin Schwab and Alex Schroeder
Sep 23, 2020
The announcement fell short of what investors were expecting.
The manufacturing plan for these new batteries isn’t done and we won’t see them in Teslas for a few years.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
For some Texans, a way to avoid surprise medical bills

by Ashley Lopez
Sep 23, 2020
A law passed in 2019 requires insurers and medical providers to settle payment disputes among themselves. It covers people with state-regulated plans.
Medical staff wearing full PPE treats a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Contender Menahan Street Band

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
