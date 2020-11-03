Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Election Day is not your average Tuesday for financial markets
Nov 3, 2020

So how are investors approaching the next 24 hours? The EU's financial watchdog says German regulators were "deficient" in supervising Wirecard. COVID-19 vaccine research is vulnerable to cyberattack.

