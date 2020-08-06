Million BazillionEconomy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The economy is sending us conflicting signs
Aug 6, 2020

The economy is sending us conflicting signs

Trying to get a sense of how hiring and rehiring is going. Plus, tomorrow is the self-imposed deadline for a deal on more pandemic relief. How altered college sports schedules will affect small-town economies. Supply chains suffer in 2020.

Segments From this episode

It appears the pace of rehiring has slowed quite dramatically

Diane Swonk, chief economist with tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, has more.
Congress, White House still cannot agree over extending federal payments for unemployment

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
COVID-19

Small towns brace for altered college football schedules

by Greg Echlin
Aug 6, 2020
Business owners in Maryville, Missouri, and Baldwin City, Kansas, say college athletics help their bottom lines.
A Northwest Missouri State University football game in 2019 with a large crowd of spectators.
Greg Echlin
How much money are supply chain disruptions costing companies?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Aug 6, 2020
Cyberattacks, trade disputes, the coronavirus, natural disasters — it is exceedingly difficult to manage a complex web of business relationships
To make supply chains more resilient, companies can digitize them, hold more inventory and simplify product designs, says Susan Lund of McKinsey. Pictured: Items being transferred at an automated logistics center in Shandong in China's eastern Qingdao province.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

One U2

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
