Aug 6, 2020
The economy is sending us conflicting signs
Trying to get a sense of how hiring and rehiring is going. Plus, tomorrow is the self-imposed deadline for a deal on more pandemic relief. How altered college sports schedules will affect small-town economies. Supply chains suffer in 2020.
It appears the pace of rehiring has slowed quite dramatically
Diane Swonk, chief economist with tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, has more.
Congress, White House still cannot agree over extending federal payments for unemployment
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Small towns brace for altered college football schedules
Business owners in Maryville, Missouri, and Baldwin City, Kansas, say college athletics help their bottom lines.
How much money are supply chain disruptions costing companies?
Cyberattacks, trade disputes, the coronavirus, natural disasters — it is exceedingly difficult to manage a complex web of business relationships
