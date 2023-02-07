Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Economics likely to headline Biden’s State of the Union address
Feb 7, 2023

Economics likely to headline Biden's State of the Union address

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden's State of the Union Address tonight will likely tout recent economic victories, including a recent tempering of inflation and strong jobs numbers. But the president will likely have his work cut out for him bringing around a skeptical American public. Oil producer BP posted record profits, which is just the latest positive result reported by oil giants. And, the Bank of England is considering introducing a digital version of the pound sterling. 

Segments From this episode

