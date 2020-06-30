Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

“The bounce is losing its bounce”: Still a lot of work ahead for the U.S. economy
Jun 30, 2020

"The bounce is losing its bounce": Still a lot of work ahead for the U.S. economy

America's top two economic policymakers talk today about the past and future of special pandemic payments. Also, China's national security law for Hong Kong. And, pressure to create a national policy for wearing masks.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

How are mask-wearing policies changing as U.S. COVID-19 cases spike?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 30, 2020
Businesses of all kinds are facing pretty much the same mess of overlapping federal, state and local guidelines.
Most airlines, for example, require masks in-flight, but only a few threaten to ban noncompliant passengers.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
China passes national security law for governing Hong Kong

by David Brancaccio , Jennifer Pak and Alex Schroeder
Jun 30, 2020
Some fear that the new law will take away freedoms that make Hong Kong the only real global financial center in China.
Chinese authorities repeatedly said the law is aimed at a few "troublemakers" and not investors, but people are nervous.
Isaac Lawrence/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Warning Sign Talking Heads

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

