Jun 8, 2020
Is the worst behind us?
Surprise job growth. State reopenings. Market optimism. And positive economic growth projections for the third quarter. Plus, of a potential mega-merger in the pharmaceutical industry. And, the significance of a Russian tanker's voyage through the Arctic.
Stories From this episode
Are we almost through the worst of the COVID-19 economic decline?
The National Association for Business Economics predicts our economy could be growing once again by the third quarter.
Russian tanker crosses Arctic in early season voyage as ice grows thinner
The route, which saves more than 10 days of travel, is a test case for a Russian energy company that wants to ship gas to China through the summer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
