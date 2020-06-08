Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Is the worst behind us?
Jun 8, 2020

Is the worst behind us?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Surprise job growth. State reopenings. Market optimism. And positive economic growth projections for the third quarter. Plus, of a potential mega-merger in the pharmaceutical industry. And, the significance of a Russian tanker's voyage through the Arctic.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Are we almost through the worst of the COVID-19 economic decline?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Jun 8, 2020
The National Association for Business Economics predicts our economy could be growing once again by the third quarter.
Overhanging any forecast is the risk that a second wave of the coronavirus could threaten the economy once again.
Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Russian tanker crosses Arctic in early season voyage as ice grows thinner

by Scott Tong
Jun 8, 2020
The route, which saves more than 10 days of travel, is a test case for a Russian energy company that wants to ship gas to China through the summer.
The ice-breaking Christophe de Margerie, carrying natural gas to China, was able to start its Arctic voyage earlier in the year because of thinning ice.
Total
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Ice Ice Baby Vanilla Ice

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference